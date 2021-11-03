Meghalaya & Assam CMs To Conduct Joint Inspection On Disputed Border Areas

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma are expected to visit disputed border areas, in order to sort-out the long-pending boundary conflict between the two northeastern states.

According to reports, there are 12 areas of dispute but the state governments have identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the joint visit.

“We will choose one or two locations for a joint visit by November 15,” – informed the Meghalaya CM.

“(However), we have not confirmed the exact date because both of us have got different programmes during that time,” he added.

Earlier, the regional committees formed by both northeastern states were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to the “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with the villagers, recording their views, and finally submitting the reports by October 30.

But, both the cabinets have now decided to extend the timing for regional committees for submitting their reports by another two to three weeks, in view of the by-polls.