Meghalaya : Deputy Commissioner Issues Restrictions Prohibiting Firecrackers Sale In West Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

Ahead of Diwali celebrations, the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Wednesday issued an order asserting about certain restrictions on the sale of firecrackers across the district.

The order prohibited the sale, purchase and procurement of foreign made firecrackers, utilization of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris).

The decision has been undertaken to avoid the utilization of firecrackers which causes huge air, noise and solid waste problems.

Besides, firecrackers generating noise level exceeding 125dB (A) or 145 dB (C) pk at 4 metres distance from the point of bursting, bursting of crackers within 100 metres from hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other areas – declared as silent zones by the concerned authorities have also been prohibited.

According to the order, firecrackers can be used only from 8:30 PM to 10 PM.

Meanwhile, the sale of permitted firecrackers is allowed only through licensed traders.