Mizoram Youth Body Chief Meets Union Textile Minister, Urges Establishment Of Handloom Park

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman & MLA Dr Vanlaltanpuia called on the Minister of Textile Piyush Goyal at his chamber on Tuesday.

The meeting deliberated on the establishment of Handloom Park, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Vanlaltanpuia requested the Union minister to resume the concerned project.

Responding to the same, Goyal informed the delegates about a few editions undertaken by the scheme, which led to the delay of aforementioned project.

The Textile Ministry further directed the delegates to prepare a new Detailed Project Report (DPR), associated with the concerned project.

The matter was later discussed with other officials from Textile Ministry at Krishi Bhawan.