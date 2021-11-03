Nagaland Forms District Committee With Impetus On HIV, TB & Blood Donation Awareness

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Government recently formed a District-Level committee to organize a competition, for disseminating the nationwide drive, stressing awareness on HIV, TB, and Blood Donation.

The District Level Committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan; and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Dimapur Dr. I. Moatemjen.

A sub-committee was also formed to focus on the campaign for generating awareness, publicity under the three themes i.e. HIV, TB and Blood donation.

The awareness campaign was spearheaded by District AIDS Prevention & Control Unit (DAPCU) and District Tuberculosis Officer, Dimapur and conducted awareness camps on HIV, TB and Blood donation to various schools and colleges within Dimapur district.

Meanwhile, seven colleges namely – Pranabananda Women’s college, Public College Of Commerce & Arts, Sakus Mission college, Sd Jain Girls’ College, Yemhi College, Immanuel College and City College Of Arts & Commerce. And the following six schools i.e. Carmel Higher Secondary School, Holy Child School, Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Little Star Higher Secondary School, St. Paul Higher Secondary School and St. Joseph Higher Secondary School were covered under the first phase of awareness campaign.

It also included several competitions, under 3 themes – HIV, TB and Blood donation for the schools and colleges.

As part of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” campaign, marking 75 years of Indian Independence, the National Aids Control Organization (NACO), and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) launched a drive stressing to conduct awareness in a phase-wise manner – HIV, TB and Blood donation.

It aimed to disseminate information regarding HIV/TB prevention and services; Developing an understanding about the infection and to reduce stigma & discrimination against People Living with HIV/AIDS and TB; and also to encourage blood donation within youths.