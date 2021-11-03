Nagaland Introduces ‘BH Series’ Of Vehicle Registration

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Transport Department has introduced the Bharat Series of vehicle registration under the code BH.

According to DIPR report, the BH vehicle registration series can be availed voluntarily for vehicles owned by the defence personnel, employees of the state, Central Government, private sector companies, that have its offices in four or more states/UTs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have undertaken the decision to introduce BH series of vehicle registration for facilitating seamless transfer of vehicles.

“The registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or Official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority.” – stated the DIPR report.