Sikkim Cabinet Extends Cash Award For Ace-Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain & Coach Sandhya

NET Web Desk

Ace pugilist and Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, and her coach Sandhya Gurung today called on the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay in his official residence at Mintokgang.

During the courtesy meet, the CM congratulated Lovlina Borgohain for her accomplishment in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and for clinching the bronze medal for the nation.

He also acknowledged the efforts and guidance of Mrs. Sandhya Gurung in Lovlina’s success and also extended his best wishes to her on being conferred with the Dronacharya award.

Besides, the Chief Minister announced Rs 10 lakhs for Lovlina, and Rs 5 lakhs for Mrs. Sandhya Gurung on behalf of the State government.

He also assured to provide further support to individual sports like boxing, taekwondo, badminton, thereby providing a platform for aspiring sportspersons in the state.

The President of Sikkim Olympic Association, Kuber Bhandari; Arjuna Awardee & former Olympian, Jaslal Pradhan; Political Secretary to HCM, Jacob Khaling; and Secretary to HCM, Dr. S.D Dhakal were also present on the occasion.

Gurung, a former national-level boxer and Borgohain’s coach, has closely observed her journey, and the transformation Lovlina went through.

A national-level boxer, Gurung won a bronze medal in the National Championships, and finished up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching. Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.