Tripura Cabinet Approves 12 Posts For Sabroom SDJM Court In South District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 12 posts for the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court of Sabroom under the South Tripura District Judiciary, Law Department.

Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed about the decision undertaken by the cabinet at a press conference held at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala on Tuesday evening.

The posts approved for creation of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Sabroom, includes – Additional District and Sessions Judge Grade-1 of Tripura Judicial Service, 1 post for Office Superintendent, 1 post for Head Clerk, 1 post for Junior Grade Stenographer PA, 2 posts for UDC, 1 post for UDC, 2 posts for LDC and 3 posts for Group D.

He said the recruitment process for these posts would be commenced later by the law department.

It is worthy to mention here that the Sabroom SDJM court was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the then Tripura High Court’s Chief Justice AA Kureshi on May 22 last.