Tripura Communal Tensions : NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report Within 4 Weeks

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2021 : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR), in connection with the recent violence in the state.

NHRC has further directed the state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, and Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav for submitting a report within a span of four weeks.

An RTI activist and active supporter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saket S. Gokhale on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the NHRC citing about the violence that took place over religious minority institutions, shops and people in the northern district of the state.

In order copy issued by NHRC, it is informed that “The complainant, who is National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in a complaint before Commission has highlighted issue regarding rising incidents of political violence and violence against persons from a religious minority community in the State of Tripura”.

“It is alleged that workers of the ruling party of the State had attacked leaders All India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the State. It is also alleged that during such incidents of political violence, one of the sitting Member of Parliament and other workers of AITC sustained injuries, their vehicle was vandalized and belongings were stolen”.

“It is further alleged that on the date so mentioned, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a rally in an area under North Tripura during which one of the religious place of worship belonging to the minority community was vandalized and two shops were burnt down by the mob who carrying out the rally”.

“Reports of violence against persons from religious minority community were also reported but ironically the State machinery acted like a bystander by siding with rioting mob. It is also stated that post such incidents, there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of that community in the area with regard to their life and safety”, order copy reads.

“The complainant is seeking intervention of the Commission in the matter. The Commission has considered the complaint and directs its Registry to transmit the copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tripura and the Director-General of Police, Tripura to submit an action taken report within period of four weeks”. – the order adds.

The order copy also mentioned “The concerned authorities shall also intimate the Commission, if any, notice, order etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission? If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the Commission within four weeks. Let a copy of the complaint be also transmitted to the Secretary of the concerned State Human Rights Commission, calling upon him to inform this Commission the date of cognizance, if any, taken at their end in the instant matter within four weeks”.