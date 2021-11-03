Tripura Communal Violence : 11 Cases Registered Against Rumour Mongering, Claims DIG Southern Range

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2021 : Tripura police on Wednesday confirmed that law and order situation across the state is absolutely normal in the state.

The DIG Southern Range R Gopala Krishna Rao claimed that 11 cases have been registered for spreading fake videos and rumour mongering while notices have been served to 101 persons and organizations for sharing posts through different platforms which causes worry across the state.

Tripura DIG through a video message informed “Some fake videos meant to have taken places across Tripura were spread through various social media platforms for the past couple of days. In connection to these, Tripura police had registered 11 cases comprising 4 in North district, 3 each in West and Sepahijala district, and one case in Gomati district. Among them, five people have been arrested while police issued notice to three persons to appear”.

“However, the Tripura government had announced to compensate those who had incurred loss in violence and attacks during communal harmony disruption in the recent past. Tripura police are specifically investigating the cases and in the last week, no untoward incident relating to communal harmony disruption has taken place. Still, Tripura police had provided security for 24 hours in densely populated areas across the state”, said Rao.

“However, fake videos are still spread and rumoured messages are mongered with previous incidents of attacks and violence took place in the past. It is learned that a section of people of their own community are trying to demolish the peace and tranquility prevailing across the state while some people, without knowing the truth, are sharing those posts” – added Rao.

He further added “Although, Tripura police is opposing those posts precisely, new cases have also been registered which include 68 of Twitter, 31 of Facebook and two of YouTube. Notices have been issued to certain persons and organizations involved in spreading rumours to delete those posts. Stringent action shall be ensured against those involved in such rumour mongering”.