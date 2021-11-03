Tripura Communal Violence : 71 Booked For ‘Provocative’ Social Media Posts

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Police on Wednesday registered five criminal cases against 71 people, accused of posting ‘provocative’ contents on their social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the state police asserted “5 criminal cases has been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society.”

5 criminal cases has been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society. — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) November 3, 2021

According to a senior official, the cases were allegedly filed aimed to spread rumours on social media platforms, thereby trying to escalate communal disputes across the state.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that fake pictures and videos were uploaded on social media to tarnish image of the government and the state police,” he said.

Besides, the state police have also asserted about fake news being circulated on social media platforms, which says that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district has been damaged and vandalized.

“The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine & Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquility.” – tweeted the Tripura Police.

Fake news is being circulated that mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district has been damaged and vandalized. This is a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine & Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquility. pic.twitter.com/mJyhTzArV0 — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) November 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Cyber Crime Department of Tripura asserted that “These are fake videos are being circulated under criminal conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state and defame the state government and police. police has registered criminal cases and suitable action against the fake rumours is being taken expeditiously.”

These are fake videos are being circulated under criminal conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state and defame the state government and police. police has registered criminal cases and suitable action against the fake rumours is being taken expeditiously. — Cyber Crime Tripura (@CrimeTripura) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Information and Culture minister Sushanta Chowdhury asserted that “no mosque was burnt in Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura district”.

Earlier, the state government on October 29 alleged that a group with vested interest from outside hatched a conspiracy against the administration to create unrest in Tripura, thereby maligning its image by uploading fake photographs of a burning mosque on social media.