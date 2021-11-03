Tripura : Medical Fraternities Successfully Implant Pacemaker Into Heart Of Octogenarian At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2021 : Citizens of Tripura are witnessing wave of developments across the healthcare sector, whereas faith upon the medical fraternities of state’s top referral health hospital – Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital have also enhanced during the recent times.

The transformation emerged after several critical surgeries and treatment of scathing diseases, pacemaker implantation has become possible in these hospitals during the past three years.

Recently, a team of doctors have successfully implanted a pacemaker into the heart of a 82-year-old patient, a surgery conducted in the newly constructed Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and Interventional Radiology (IR) unit of GBP hospital.

Consultant of the CTVS department in GBP Hospital, Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharjee, along with his surgical team has inserted the pacemaker within just an hour.

The patient was admitted to the ICU (Medicine) of the hospital, after complaints of heart-related complications.

After thorough examination, the doctors have spotted a blockage in the patient’s heart and decided to implant a pacemaker.

However, the patient has already been discharged from the hospital, and is reported to be in a good health condition.

A government press communique, informed its plan of introducing Angioplasty, Coronary Bypass Surgery and Open Heart Surgery in the aforementioned prime hospitals of the state.

The CTVS and IR department set-up in GBP hospital commenced its commendable journey on July 13, this year.

More than 300 heart patients have availed OPD services in the new department so far. Besides, 59 surgeries have already been performed in the Cath Lab.

Its worth mentioning that public health system in Tripura witnessed a boost after the formation of BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The state government is stressing on the concerned sector, as majority of the population are highly dependent on the government for availing healthcare facilities.