Assam Government Announces To Settle Evicted People in Darrang if names appear on NRC

NET Web Desk

In a sudden turn of incidents, the primary condition put up by the government in order to rehabilitate evicted families from state-owned land at Sipajhar in Assam would be that the beneficiaries’ names must appear on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The BJP-led Assam government on Wednesday informed the Gauhati high court regarding the conditions.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court is already hearing a collection of PILs that has been filed over the eviction drive.

It may be mentioned that the state-run eviction drive already triggered major retaliation from the part of the illegal settlers. The situation recently turned worst that led to police firing in which two people were killed and several injured.

In the meantime, Bilal Ikram, who is the counsel for the petitioner and Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia told the media that, “One condition is that the families must be landless. The state will also verify if they are erosion affected,” Saikia added.