Assam, Tripura, Manipur Reduce VAT On Petrol & Diesel By Rs 7

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led government in Assam, Tripura, and Manipur on Wednesday have decided to announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 with immediate effect.

This decision has been undertaken after after the Centre has cut excise on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, and urged state governments to also reduce VAT during the festivities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the same through his official Twitter handle. “Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect” – tweeted the CM.

Similarly, taking to Twitter, the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb confirmed the news. “Following Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt’s decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow.”

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. “Heartily welcome PM @narendramodi Ji’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol & diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali. I’m also please to announce that the Govt. of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect.”

Besides, other Indian states such as – Karnataka, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand have also announced additional cuts in petrol and diesel prices hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali.