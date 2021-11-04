Cricketer Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian To Sign BBL Contract

NET Web Desk

Former U-19 Indian skipper Unmukt Chand has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign the Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Roped-in by the Melbourne Renegades for 2021-2022 session, Chand is currently representing the USA team.

The 28-yr-old Indian skipper have been a part of three Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises – Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals.

A Delhi-born cricketer Chand played 67 First-Class, and 77 T20 matches for Delhi.

He retired from Indian cricket earlier this year to sign a multi-year deal with Major League Cricket in the US.

Indian women cricketers have been playing in domestic leagues across the globe, including – Women’s Big Bash League. However, India’s domestic male players are currently not permitted to play in competitions abroad.

But, playing for US has resulted Chand to play for BBL and other domestic leagues.