Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Strikes Assam’s Tezpur, No Casualties Reported So Far

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Tezpur was rocked today morning as an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit it. Tezpur’s Sonitpur area was the epicenter and the jolts were felt at around 10:19 am on Thursday. The quake is said to have occurred 35 kilometres west-southwest of Tezpur.

Meanwhile, according to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at Tezpur at 10.19 AM at the depth of 25 km.

It may be mentioned that, the NCS this morning tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam, India.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sfm7tUwYNx pic.twitter.com/YLPRFSUBdG — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 4, 2021

