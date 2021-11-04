Meghalaya Deputy CM Calls Congress – ‘Sinking Ship’, Urges Legislators To Jump-Off

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday referred Congress as “sinking ship”, thereby urging its legislators to immediately jump-off, and join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) or some other regional parties.

“The Congress is a sinking ship. I request all Congress leaders to either join NPP or UDP before the ship sinks please jump to the other ship and save yourselves from drowning,” – asserted Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Tynsong added that results of the recently-concluded elections clearly depicted that citizens have lost their faith from the concerned party.

It is pertinent to note that Congress lost Rajabala and Mawrygnkneng assembly seats to the NPP. While, from the Assembly constituency of Mawphlang, the United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh won the by-polls with 13,285 votes.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also called the party a ‘sinking ship’, and added that temporary presidency in Congress party, has led to its disintegration at the national level.