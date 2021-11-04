PM Modi Urges Low-Inoculated NE Districts To Conduct Door-To-Door Vaccination

NET Web Desk

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with the senior officials of districts, with low-vaccination rate.

The review meeting also incorporated of NE districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose, and significantly low coverage of the second.

Concerned districts of the states, which has been a major cause of concern for the central government includes – Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, among other states.

PM Modi directed the officials to develop micro strategies for each village, town, thereby addressing the gaps at local level.

According to Arunachal Pradesh Health Secretary P Parthiban, most of the six districts of the frontier state where the first dose coverage has been less than 50% are close to China. These districts include – Kra Daadi (19%), Kurung Kumey (28%), Kamle (36%), Upper Subansiri (32%), Lower Subansiri (41%), and East Kameng (43%).

PM Modi urged heath workers to reach every house with passion “har ghar tika, ghar ghar tika” (vaccine at every doorstep).

“Now we are preparing to take the campaign to each household. With the mantra of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’, knock on every door, every household lacking the security net of a double dose of vaccine.” – added the PM.