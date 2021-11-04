Sandhya Gurung : Force Behind Puglist Lovlina’s Rise Recommended For ‘Dronacharya Award’

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist and ace pugilist, hailing from Assam Lovlina Borgohain’s guiding force and her coach Sandhya Gurung has been recommended for Dronacharya Award under the Regular Category.

And what could be more exciting when the teacher-student duo will together receive the National Awards 2021. Lovlina Borgohain among 11 other sport legends have been recommended for the nation’s highest sporting award – Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

Lovlina Borgohain, the pugilist who bagged the bronze Olympic medal had a philosopher, from Burtuk area of Gangtok, closely following her match. Her coach, Sandhya Gurung was filled with extreme pride, witnessing her student achieve the feat.

Considered as the guiding force behind the ace-puglist’s rise, Sandhya Gurung – herself a former national-level boxer has closely observed Lovlina’s journey, and the transformation she went through.

Meanwhile, Sandhya’s tale was not so fairy, rather a struggle, one could not even think of. She fought paralysis due to road accident, who remained bed-ridden for three years before she even got into the sport.

She later achieved the feat to become a national-level boxer winning a bronze medal in the National Championships and finishing up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching. Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.

In an attempt to honour their feat, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay on Wednesday announced to extend Rs 10 lakhs for Lovlina, and Rs 5 lakhs for Mrs. Sandhya Gurung on behalf of the State government.

Its worth mentioning that ‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is awarded to coaches for their outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

A total of 10 coaches each have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award – Lifetime & Regular category, who will receive the award from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.