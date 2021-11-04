TET Invigilator Arrested On Charges of Alleged TET Question Paper Leak

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, a TET invigilator has been arrested on Wednesday by Assam police for allegedly leaking the question paper of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 on social media.

It is to be noted that, the examination was conducted on October 31st.

According to the police, the alleged perpetrator has already been detained after an FIR was filed against him by the principal of Cachar district’s MHC Higher Secondary School, Mustafizur Rahman.

Reportedly, the teacher was identified as Baharul Alom Kausar Barbhuiya who is a resident of Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Interestingly, Barbhuiya worked at MHC Higher Secondary School, one of the 60 examination centers in the Cachar district. He was the invigilator at the center.

It may be mentioned that, the question papers which were leaked had a roll number of a candidate on it. The authorities could nab the alleged culprits through the roll numbers to the center from where it was leaked.

According to the police during the primary interrogation, Barbhuiya confessed to allegedly taking a picture of the question paper after the examination. But interestingly, he claimed that it wasn’t him who uploaded the same on social media platforms.

Barbhuiya told the police that, “I understand it was illegal to take a picture of the question paper. But I did it just to read them. I am a teacher. I analyze all potential study materials.”

It may be noted that according to the rules, taking of photographs or photocopying of the question paper violates the TET guidelines as the booklets should be kept safe and secure until the results are declared.

“I only shared the photographs of the question papers through WhatsApp with my roommate Aszad Hussain Laskar because he is also a teacher. We also discussed the paper. After returning from duty at around 2:30 pm, I took a nap as I was tired and woke up only after getting calls from friends, who informed me about the question paper leak and how my name was getting involved,” Barbhuiya further adds.

According to the police, a group of professional experts under the police department is reviewing the matter. They are working to find the link from where the question paper was originally uploaded.

Meanwhile, a departmental enquiry has been initiated by the Inspector of Schools of Cachar. Reiterating this, an official of the education department stated, “There is a chance of departmental action against him apart from the actions taken by the judiciary.”