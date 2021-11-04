Tripura CM Extends Instant Financial Aid To Cancer Patient

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb extended immediate financial assistance for the treatment of a woman suffering from cancer, after an 8-year old child appealed for the same through a social media platform.

A video of an 8-year-old child hailing from Tripura was recently doing rounds on social media, where the boy was seen appealing for financial assistance for his ailing mother.

He appealed for the same, when his mother was admitted at a local hospital at Gandacherra sub-division under Dhalai district of Tripura which is about 113 KMs away from Agartala.

As soon as the video came into notice of the Chief Minister, Deb immediately informed Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman Rajib Bhattacharjee to look into the matter and check the health condition of the woman Niharung Begam.

On Tuesday, after the lady was referred to regional cancer hospital, Bhattacharya rushed to the hospital and handed over Rs 10,000 for the initial medical expenses and conveyed that the Chief Minister knows about her struggle and all sorts of support would be extended towards her family.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharjee asserted that 8-year old son of Niharung Begum appealed the chief minister for financial help.

“As per the direction of the chief minister I came here. She was brought to the regional cancer hospital from Gandacherra”, he said.

Bhattacharjee, who also holds the charge of president Vivekananda Vichar Mancha (VVM), a social organization, stated of handing over Rs 10, 000 for initial treatment.

He further added that state government and hospital authorities will take care of Niharung’s further treatment.