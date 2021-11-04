Tripura Communal Tensions : Security Forces Apprehend 6 For Circulating Fake News

NET Web Desk

Tripura Police on Wednesday have apprehended six people for their alleged involvement in circulating fake news on social media platforms, intending to escalate communal tensions across the state.

According to a police official, these accused were held in connection with six of 11 cases, registered in different police stations of Tripura.

Besides, an appearance notice have also been issued to nab three other accused, involved in two other cases registered at police stations of – Sepahhijala, North Tripura, and Unakoti districts.

Recently, the security forces have also registered cases against 71 people, accused of posting ‘provocative’ contents on their social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the state police asserted “5 criminal cases has been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society.”

5 criminal cases has been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society. — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) November 3, 2021

Besides, the state police have also asserted about fake news being circulated on social media platforms, which says that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district has been damaged and vandalized.

“The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine & Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquility.” – tweeted the Tripura Police.

Fake news is being circulated that mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district has been damaged and vandalized. This is a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine & Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquility. pic.twitter.com/mJyhTzArV0 — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) November 3, 2021

As per specific inputs, received from security agencies, at least 78,000 tweets asserting of communal violence, and vandalizing Muslim properties were doing rounds across social media platforms till Tuesday night.

However, only 30 of these tweets originated from Tripura, while the others were posted from states such as – Maharashtra, Delhi, and even from abroad like – United States of America (USA).

According to Tripura Police, fake tweets mentioning about vandalizing a Hindu temple was also been identified. “Sepahijala District police clarifies that no major incident had taken place in the district. At Boxanagar one Panjakhana was partially damaged which was immediately repaired by the local Hindu Community people”.