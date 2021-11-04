US Allows Travellers Vaccinated With Covaxin To Enter Country From November 8

NET Web Desk

In a matter of major relief, the United States Government has given approval to Indian developed Covaxin which means that Travellers who have covered their final vaccination schedule with Covaxin can enter the US from November 8.

Talking to the media, CDC press officer, Scott Pauley said, “CDC’s travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time.”

It may be mentioned that, these changes have come up at the final minute, less than one week before the US launches its new travel system, which grants entry to foreign travellers who have received a vaccine that has been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or WHO.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) took note of the fact that World Health Organisation (WHO) granted emergency use listing (EUL) to India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

Taking to the Twitter, WHO said “the Technical Advisory Group, convened by World Health Organization (WHO), has determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.”

“WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to COVAXIN developed by (Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19,” WHO tweeted.

The United States Government has issued new travel rules making it bit easier as it (US) will accept travellers who are completely vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

It may be mentioned that, Covaxin has benn indigenously developed by the Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Reportedly, the vaccine has a phenomenal 78 per cent efficacy rate against COVID-19 and is “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries because it is easy to store, to WHO further added.