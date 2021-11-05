Assam CM Inaugurates ‘Solid Waste Management Plant’ At Kamakhya Temple, Announces Plethora Of Developmental Projects

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that a plethora of developmental projects will soon be inaugurated around the Kamakhya Devalaya, the pilgrimage site located at Nilachal Hills of Guwahati.

He further informed that newly-constructed stretch, adjoining the temple with Pandu will be inaugurated within 2-3 months.

Besides, a new road with the facility of escalators, serving as a relief to physically-disabled devotees will soon be erected by the state government. It will connect the parking area with the temple premises.

Sarma asserted about the same while inaugurating a solid waste processing plant at the temple.

“I’m glad to have inaugurated a solid waste management plant at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, set up under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This would bolster efforts to keep the Shaktipeeth clean while turning waste into compost.” – tweeted the CM.

I'm glad to have inaugurated a solid waste management plant at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, set up under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This would bolster efforts to keep the Shaktipeeth clean while turning waste into compost. pic.twitter.com/oHUgbupSXr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2021

According to reports, the solid waste plant can recycle the garbages. It can also transform the plastic waste into components, which can be utilized to make incense sticks, fertilizers, etc.

The project has been initiated five years ago as part of the ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan’.