Britain : First Nation To Approve Merck’s Anti-COVID-19 Pill

Britain, on Thursday became the first country to approve an anti-COVID-19 pill, jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Named as Molnupiravir, the pill has been recommended by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The agency have asked medical fraternities to utilize the pill, on COVID-19 positive patients, and within five days of witnessing symptoms, as informed by Reuters.

Meanwhile, US agencies are expected to meet later this month, in order to vote if Molnupiravir can be authorized for medical purposes.

According to clinic data, Merck’s Molnupiravir could reduce the possibilities of being hospitalised or succumbing to the infection.

“We are now working across government and the NHS to urgently get this treatment to patients initially through a national study so we can collect more data on how antivirals work in a mostly vaccinated population,” UK vaccines minister Maggie Throup told the British parliament.

The pill is branded in the United Kingdom as Lagevrio.