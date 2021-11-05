China’s Geographical Threats : US Defence Report Mentions ‘Chinese Hamlet’ In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The annual report of United States Department of Defence slammed China’s military developments, and construction of at least 100-home Chinese hamlet within Arunachal Pradesh.

Submitted to the US Congress, the report clearly depicts China’s intent to escalate border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to NDTV, the village that lies within Indian territory in South of the McMahon Line, was first reported by the media house in January, after attaining high-resolution satellite images.

“Sometime in 2020, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the PRC’s Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC.” – asserted by the US Department of Defence.

“These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media.” – the report further added.

This disputed village is located on the banks of River Tsari Chu, that lies in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh – an area which has witnessed massive clashes between India and Chinese soldiers even before the 1962 war.

It came up after India and China clashed in the Galwan valley, in which around 40 Chinese soldiers were either killed or injured.

During times, when India is striving to reduce border tensions, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are continuing to pose serious geographical threats, thereby pressing its illegal claims at the LAC.

“Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC.” – noted the Defence report.

Even last month, the Eastern Army Command Chief, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, told reporters that China continues to construct “dual-use” border villages which can also be used to position soldiers.

The new border law adopted by Chinese lawmakers, stressing for military action to protect territorial integrity by countering any border threats have erupted further tensions among its neighboring countries.

It is pertinent to note that the new border law was proposed in March 2021, marking one year of Galwan clash when People’s Liberation Army (PLA) marched to the forward areas, thereby deliberately aggravating the situation.

Recently, India had expressed its strong concern on the new “Land Border Law” undertaken by the Chinese Government, thereby delivering more power to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to manage the border disputes with its neighboring nations.

Terming the law as an act to “unilaterally alter the situation in border areas”, the Ministry of External Affairs cited that the border law might result into massive implications during the management of disputed boundaries shared between the two countries.

China’s geographical threats into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to escalate throughout years and have put India under additional pressure.

According to Indian officials, PLA have violated four past border agreements, that were signed to maintain peace and cordial relations between the India & China.

The massive clash in Galwan valley in June 2020 is referred as the worst violence that emerged since 1967.

Recently, Chinese Army attempted to intrude into Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, where India significantly deploys a large number of troops.

It is pertinent to note that China claims Tawang to be a part of South Tibet, that India has constantly denied since decades.