COVID-19 Cases : Mizoram Registers 526 New Cases, 1 Death During Last 24 Hours

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 526 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) on Thursday.

According to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today, the active caseload now stood at 6,433.

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.18%.

If PTI report is taken into account, a total of 1,23,518 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far.

A total of 437 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,16,648.