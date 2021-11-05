COVID-19 Threats : Schools In Manipur Will Not Reopen Now; Says Education Minister

NET Web Desk

Manipur Education Minister S. Rajen on Thursday clarified that state government currently has no plans to open any educational institutions.

The decision has been undertaken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As vaccines for children below 18 years are not yet available, so fresh infections among school-goers might pose serious issues.

He informed the same while clarifying news reports alleging that state government is following different sets of systems for hill and valley districts.

According to media reports, a few private schools situated in the hill districts have already reopened, while those in valleys were not allowed to reopen as of now.

“We had closed the schools in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no fresh order to reopen any schools. We have written to the Home Department on the issue since this department has been giving the ‘go ahead’ orders.” – asserted the Education minister.

Meanwhile, reports from hill districts informed that schools were not reopened on Thursday, after receiving fresh instructions issued by the State Government.