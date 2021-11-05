Manipur Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘Fish Fair 2021’

NET Web Desk

The Annual Fish Fair 2021 organized by Manipur Government on Friday depicted the production of around 90,000 kgs of different varieties of fish including indigenous ones at Mapal Kangjeibung.

Inaugurated by the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the fair also displayed indigenously grown fish of Manipur, named as – Sareng (catfish).

Taking to Twitter, the CM further stated that initiatives of the State Govt. have resulted in a massive reduction in fish imports from 20 MT to 14 MT, thereby saving over Rs 120 Cr in fish import bill.

He further added that thousands of youths have started earning their livelihood through fish farming like Cage culture, Biofloc and other processes.

Thousands of youths have started earning their livelihood through fish farming like Cage culture, Biofloc, etc. Further, the State Govt. had also announced incentives for farming of indigenous fish Meitei Sareng. The Annual Fish Mela is organised by Fishery Department. pic.twitter.com/UzngNV9uov — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 5, 2021

During the event, Singh asserted that state government has been putting-in all possible efforts by extending support towards the fish farmers with loans and start-up schemes.

Earlier, the CM asserted that Manipur procured around 2,000 Sareng fingerlings from different parts of the country, and started rearing them in ponds identified by the fisheries department.

As part of the revival plan, the state had announced that it would provide loans with 50 per cent grant to fish farmers who produce local Sareng.