Manipur : Ningol Handloom Fair Organized In Imphal

NET Web Desk

Craft Development Promoters Organization has organized the ‘Ningol Mela’ – a 10-day handicrafts fair at Gandhi Memorial Hall, Imphal.

An initiative to promote the handloom sector across the state, the event stresses on the theme of strengthening relations between married women and their paternal families.

Organized in connection with the Ningol Chakkouba festival, this festival aims to boost the concerned economy, which faced the worst hit of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ANI report, a stall owner Kalapana Tharoijam asserted that at least 30 stalls have been constructed, and customers are purchasing the products.