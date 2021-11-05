Manipur : Security Forces Apprehend Ice Drugs Worth Over 2 Crore, 4 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) on Thursday nabbed three individuals and seized contraband substances worth over Rs 2 crore.

The security forces have recovered around 1 kg of suspected contraband Ice drug (crystal methamphetamine) which is alleged of been smuggled from the neighbouring country.

Referring the operation as a great success in busting the complicated drug racket, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh confirmed this news through his official Twitter handle.

“State Govt. achieving great success in busting the complicated drug racket. Today, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border has arrested three individuals along with 1 kg of suspected contraband Ice drug (crystal methamphetamine) which is worth over Rs 2 Cr.” – tweeted the Chief Minister.

State Govt. achieving great success in busting the complicated drug racket. Today, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border has arrested three individuals along with 1 kg of suspected contraband Ice drug (crystal methamphetamine) which is worth over Rs 2 Cr. pic.twitter.com/wZbzD25K3X — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 4, 2021

He further added that another accused was apprehended by security forces from Sekmai. “The contraband is suspected to be smuggled from the neighbouring country. On the revelation of the three arrested individuals, another person who was supposed to receive the drug was also arrested from Sekmai. A case has been registered for further investigation.” – further added the CM.