Mizoram : Newly-Elected MLA Pu K. Laldawngliana Sworn-In

NET Web Desk

Pu K. Laldawngliana, who won in the recently concluded 4-Tuirial (ST) Assembly Constituency bye-election sworn-in today as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the state Assembly.

Assembly speaker Pu Lalrinliana Sailo administered the oath of office during a brief ceremony held at the Assembly Annexe building in Aizawl at 10:30 AM today.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Home Minister Lalchamliana, Agriculture Minister C. Lalrinsanga, School Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte, Supply Minister K. Lalrinliana and Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte, along with a number of other legislators.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate K. Laldawngliana won the Tuirial Constituency Assembly by-polls in Mizoram by 5820 votes.

Out of these total votes of 5820, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes count 5811, while postal votes count 9.

Results of the bypolls were announced on November 2.