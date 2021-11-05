PM Modi Unveils 12-Ft ‘Adi Shankaracharya’ Effigy, Developmental Projects At Kedarnath

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his fifth-visit to Kedarnath, a pilgrimage center unveiled a 12-foot effigy of ‘Adi Shankaracharya’, and inaugurated several developmental projects, including the rebuilt samadhi (resting place) of Shankaracharya on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that the samadhi where seer Shankaracharya attained enlightenment suffered damage during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Re-construction work for the 35 tonnes Adi Shankaracharya statue commenced in 2019.

According to officials, the effigy has been made by Mysore-based sculptors from chlorite schist, a rock that is known to withstand rain, sunshine, and harsh climate.

It has been built by excavating land just behind the Kedarnath temple and in the middle of the samadhi area.

“You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and jyotirlingas in the country are connected with us today.” – asserted Modi.

Besides, the PM have also inaugurated re-development projects worth Rs 130 crore at Kedarnath, including the Saraswati retaining wall aasthapath and ghats, Tirth Purohit Houses, Mandakini retaining wall aasthapath, and Garud Chatti bridge on the Mandakini.

He also laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building.

Meanwhile, its worthy to note that Rs 400-crore Kedarpuri reconstruction project is a project, which PM Modi have personally been reviewing its progress at regular intervals.