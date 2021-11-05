Public Affairs Centre-Governance Outcome Report : Sikkim, Mizoram Conferred Best; Manipur Worst-Governed

NET Web Desk

A Bengaluru-based non profit think tank, Public Affairs Centre (PAC) ranked Northeastern states on the basis of its governance, and developmental outcomes.

The PAC defined three significant pillars that embody Governance (Growth, Equity, and

Sustainability); 5 themes; 14 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and 43 Indicators to rank these states.

It reflects the performance of States and UTs during the pandemic and

questions the governance infrastructure in the country, analyzing the effectiveness of schemes.

According to the report, as per the equity principle in small states category – Sikkim ranks first, followed by Meghalaya ranked second and Mizoram ranked third.

While, Uttarakhand ranks 9th, Delhi 10th, and Arunachal Pradesh ranks eleventh.

It states that, Sikkim’s good performance is its ranking in the theme of Control of Corruption.

If the growth pillar is taken into context, in the small states category – Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur have been adjudged as the worst-performing states.

Meanwhile, Sustainability pillar highlights Mizoram & Arunachal Pradesh as the best performing governance in the small states category.

While, Manipur has placed in the bottom with 9th rank. Mizoram has improved three places while Arunachal Pradesh has improved remarkably by seven places as compared to their performance in PAI 2020. But the northeastern state of Manipur has fallen by one place among the concerned pillar.

Although Sikkim, Goa and Mizoram have been conferred as winners among the small states, Manipur was placed in the bottom, under this category.

Established in 1994, PAC engages in action research focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thereby improving the quality of governance across the nation.

It also reviewed these states’ implementation of five centrally sponsored-schemes, including – Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Health Mission (NHM), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SMSA) and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS).