Tripura Communal Violence : 4 TFIslam Members Apprehended For ‘Suspicious Movement’ Along North Tripura

NET Web Desk

Tripura Police on Thursday apprehended six people belonging to a Muslim organization, named Tahreek Fargoh-e-Islam (TFIslam) for their suspicious movement in Panisagar area of North Tripura district.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav, some major political and vested interest groups have been visiting the state with an intent to escalate the communal tensions.

Identified as – the TFIslam Founder & President Qamar Ghani Usmami, its National Secretary Ahsan-ul-Haque Razvi, National Vice-President Asif Raza Khan, and Executive Member of TFIslam Muddasir Dibkar, these 4 accused were nabbed by the security forces for suspicious movements along Panisagar area, thereby defying police restrictions.

A suo-moto case has been registered against these TFIslam members for violating the provision of Sections 120(B)/153A/153B/503/504 of IPC and 13 of ULA (P) Act.

Reports informed that unknown individuals have been visiting the state, giving statements regarding fake communal violence, and circulating fake videos and images.

Recently, the Tripura Police have apprehended six people for their alleged involvement in circulating fake news on social media platforms.

According to a police official, these accused were held in connection with six of 11 cases, registered in different police stations of Tripura.

Besides, an appearance notice have also been issued to nab three other accused, involved in two other cases registered at police stations of – Sepahhijala, North Tripura, and Unakoti districts.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also registered cases against 71 people, accused of posting ‘provocative‘ contents on their social media platforms.