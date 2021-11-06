5 Northeastern Films Selected For Indian Panorama Section Of IFFI

NET Web Desk

A total of 5 Northeastern films have been selected for the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be screened during its 52nd edition, slated to be held at Goa.

Three feature films from Assam, namely – Semkhor (Dimasa) by Aimee Baruah, Boomba Ride (Mishing) by Biswajeet Bora and Sijou (Bodo) by Vishal P Chalia have been selected in the feature section. While, Kishor Kalita’s documentary Veerangana has been selected in the non-feature section.

Besides, a Manipuri documentary ‘Pabung Syam’ directed by Haobam Paban Kumar have been selected in the non-feature category.

It is pertinent to note that the Dimasa film ‘Semkhor’, directed by Ms. Aimee Baruah have been selected as the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021.

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday announced a total of 24 feature & 20 non-feature films for the aforementioned section, slated to be screened in Goa.

Organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the Goa Government, the festival is scheduled to be held from November 20-28.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories.

All these selected movies will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during 9 days long film festival in Goa.