Arunachal Pradesh : Aerial Survey Depicts “Intense Erosion” On Warriyang Bung River Bank

NET Web Desk

Sudden turbidity soar and abrupt change of the Kameng river in East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh prompted authorities to deduce the source.

In an attempt to examine the same, a team of officials, led by Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, accompanied by East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polutmatla, independent researcher Chintan Sheth and officials from the NDRF conducted an aerial survey upstream of the river on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner’s report, an “intense erosion” has been ascertained on the Warriyang Bung river’s bank, a tributary of the Kameng upstream Marjingla under Khenewa circle of East Kameng district.

This erosion led to deposition of mud, debris, boulders, and trees.

The report further added that landslides/avalanche might have occurred on the upper parts of concerned river, which could not be detected due to heavy cloud coverage across the region.

Accordingly, independent researchers and satellite imagery depicted that width of the Warriyang Bung river has enhanced to certain extent due to erosion, and approximately upto 30 kms downstream.

The DC further stated that based on preliminary observation, no water body has been formed along the river.

“The situation will be closely monitored for the next 48 hours, and the public are advised to follow the directions already issued by the district administration” – added the DC.

If earlier reports are taken into account, the upstream of Warriyang Bung river is the home to numerous glaciers, which might have moved causing the debris.

Its worthy to note that current scenario of Kameng river recently led concerned authorities to approach the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), to detect the cause & source of this ‘unnatural episode’.