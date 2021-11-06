Assam Government Reserves 27 Seats In Medical Colleges For “Tea Tribe” Communities

NET Web Desk

Assam Government on Thursday announced the reservation of 27 seats at 7 state-run medical colleges for students hailing from the “tea tribe” community.

Among these, 24 & 3 will be reserved for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course, and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) respectively.

For the MBBS course, 18 seats have been reserved for the students hailing from the Brahmaputra Valley, while six seats have been allocated to those from the Barak Valley.

Meanwhile, two seats from the BDS course have been reserved for students from the Brahmaputra Valley and one for the Barak Valley.

Among other decisions undertaken by the state government on Thursday, incorporated – announcement of financial aid worth Rs 15,000 to priests and namghorias; and approving Assam Migrant Workers’ Food Security Scheme – a commitment to provide dry ration to labourers.