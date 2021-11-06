Assamese Short Film “Xogun” Selected For International Children’s Rights Film Festival

NET Web Desk

The acclaimed short film “Xogun” (Vulture) from Assam have made it to the International Children’s Rights Film Festival (ICRFF), scheduled to be held in Izmir city of Turkey.

Directed & scripted by national-award winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, the film has been adapted from a much-acclaimed short story, written by noted journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami.

Shot during January 2020 in Agia, adjacent to Goalpara district of Assam with immense support of Badunduppa Kala Kendra, the 16-minute short fiction opens with a close-up of tribal boys digging out tubers and cuts to a long shot of the ageless forests, thereby signaling the idea of a thriller.

Produced by IFT India, Xogun was earlier selected for one of the most prestigious Indian film festivals globally, the 21st New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), held during June 4-15. It was selected among 58 feature films, documentaries, and short films in 15 languages from across the nation.

Meanwhile, the film was also screened at several prestigious short film festivals, including – the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, and Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (USA).

It was also screened at the 14th Signs Festival (Thiruvananthapuram), considered as one of the most prestigious short film & documentary festivals in India.

“Xogun” has also been selected to be screened in the forthcoming 4th South Asian Short Film Festival (SASFF), Kolkata; and Koutik International Film Festival (Uttarakhand).

Conferred with the Best Film award at the 13th International Guwahati Film Festival, and an honorable mention at the Kashmir International Film & Cultural Festival, the short fiction was also nominated for the best film at the 5th Chalachitram National Film Festival, held at Guwahati.

According to Utpal Borpujari, “Xogun” depicts the transformation that the profession of journalism has undergone during the years, after been pressed by all negativities.

The cast of the film includes veteran actors Sanjeev Hazorika, and Dhananjay Nath, along with young talents like Rimjhim Deka and Ankit Shandilya and child actors Kapil Garo (of “Ishu” fame), Anurag Rabha, Phanibhushan Rabha and Ashish Rabha.

Furthermore, the entire crew of this renowned short film comprises of – Basanta Kumar Borthakur (executive producer), Chida Bora (cinematography), Umesh Kumar (editor), Amrit Pritam Dutta (sound design, editing & mixing), Anurag Saikia (music), Debajit Gayan (production sound mixer), Ghanashyam Kalita (colorist & chief assistant director), Dipika Deka (assistant director), Madan Rabha (art) and Homen Borah (production manager).

Line production of “Xogun” was done by 92X26 Films, while the poster of the film has been designed by Samudra Kajal Saikia.

International Children’s Rights Film Festival (ICRFF), is organized annually by the Children’s Rights Culture and Art Association with an aim to generate awareness about children’s rights. It is scheduled to be held during November 12-20 in the historic coastal city Izmir of Turkey.