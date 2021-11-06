Barak’s literary body welcomes bid to introduce Bodo language as associate state language

NET Web Desk

In a bid to introduce Bodo language as an associate state language in Assam, the Barak valley linguistic society has welcomed the proposal with open arms. The Barak Valley Banga Sahitya Sanskriti Sammelan has lauded the decision of the state government to amend the Assam Language Act to recognize Bodo language as an associate state language of the state.

Notably, the decision of the government came as recognition of the multinational and multilingual character of the state. In a statement, Gautam Prasad Dutt, central general secretary of the conference, expressed the organisation’s viewpoints.

“It is a democratic demand to give full rights to the practice and development of all languages and cultures in this multilingual state. The linguistic body has long been demanding this for an equal structure giving importance to all local languages practiced in the state.” He said.

In the statement, Dutta lamented that the Bengali-speaking people of the state had played a significant role in the formation of the BJP-led government.

“The Bengali speaking people are equal partners in the development of the state. But these people are neglected and harassed in employment, financial assistance, citizenship issues. Bengali is the regional official language of the Barak Valley. But these language rules are also being violated in various ways. These people are neglected and harassed on the issue of citizenship.” He further said.