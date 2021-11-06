CCTV Camera Captures Man Beaten To Death In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident in Guwahati that sends shiver down the spine, a person was beaten to death and what’s horrific was that the entire fiasco was covered on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

While the festive seasons are on, shockingly, a man was beaten to death with a wooden baton by another unidentified person in Guwahati.

According to reports collected so far, the deceased person has been identified as Tarun Deka who was working as a security guard at Maligaon Bazar.

According to a local resident who spoke to media on the condition of anonymity said, “Security is at stake in Guwahati city, I am shocked about the incident that took place last night amid the Diwali celebrations! The deceased person has been known to us for the last 20 years. He was a plumber and also the security guard in Maligaon Bazar. There has been a rise in criminal activities in the city, thus, I suspect this to be a pre-planned murder.”

It is to be noted that the heinous incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby and following the crime, the Jalukbari police have launched a massive investigation into the case.