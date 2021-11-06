COVID-19 : Manipur Registers 46 New Cases, 1 Death During Last 24 Hours

NET Web Desk

Manipur registered a total of 46 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update by the state health department.

The positive cases have now pushed the state’s tally 1,24,047 with positivity rate currently reaching at 4.1 per cent, while the total number of people who succumbed due to the deadly infection mounted to 1,931.

Meanwhile, the single COVID-19 fatality has been reported from Churachandpur. According to a release issued by State COVID-19 Common Control Room, the deceased had co-morbidities and was administered with both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Imphal East and West continue to report the highest number of cases, thereby standing as a major cause of concern for the authorities.

However, three cases have been reported each from Kakching, two from Tamenglong and one each from Kangpokpi, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Thoubal.

The state further recorded 57 new recoveries, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 1,21,415, which currently stands at 97.88 per cent.

Besides, a total of 12,52,719 have been inoculated with the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. While, 7,50,925 residents have received the second dose.