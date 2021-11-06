Crude Country-Made Bomb Found Near Assam-Mizoram Border

NET Web Desk

While the search and security operations have been heightened along the Assam-Mizoram border, in a shocking incident Cachar police today discovered a country-made IED bomb near the Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar district of Assam.

According to preliminary reports, the bomb was unearthed by the security forces that was buried underneath in Dholai Thulisor area in Cachar district.

The police said that the explosive will be investigated further only after the bomb squad reach the site and secure the premises. Meanwhile, the police officials have put the area under barricade and no media-persons have been allowed to enter the area due to safety precautions.

According to the Cachar SP, the reason and intension behind setting up the bomb is yet to be ascertained as the initial investigations are on.

Reportedly, miscreants from Mizoram also bombed two schools in the area creating tension and havoc in the area.