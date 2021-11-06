Manipur : Villagers Call For 24-Hrs Strike Demanding Fair Compensation Of Land Acquired Along National Highway

NET Web Desk

A 24-hr general strike, demanding ‘fair compensation’, in connection to land acquired by state government along NH 2 and NH 37 was staged today at Noney district.

Crippling life of passengers, crossing-by the stretches, the protest witnessed massive anger among the residents.

Tyres and logs were burnt along the highways, and security forces were seen patrolling the region.

According to officials, the project to upgrade the two highways into ‘double-lanes’ have been undertaken as part of the Act East policy.

NH-2 will be renovated into best standards, thereby connecting Moreh with Imphal. The Trans-Asian Highway is considered to reach the big cities of neighbouring country Myanmar.

However, the villagers residing along the region have objected the idea of such upgradation, calling immediate halt of the project, and revocation of government orders issued in connection to land acquisition.

It is pertinent to note that affected land owners committee organized a protest against the NH-37 double-lane project.