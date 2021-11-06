Meghalaya Government Disbursed Rs 124 Crore For Self-Help-Groups; Says Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday announced that state government has disbursed an amount of Rs. 124 cr in the last 3.5 years to Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The amount have been disbursed with an aim to enhance livelihood, thereby ensuring financial stability.

During a SHG mela in West Jaintia Hills district, Sangma asserted that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) – a coalition of political parties, is implementing schemes announced by past governments with renewed commitments, in an attempt to ensure that benefits reach the residents.

“SHGs can create miracles in the state, change the dynamics of livelihood, health and education sectors,” – asserted the CM.

“We have ensured that the efficiency level has gone up which has enabled us to help lakhs of people,” – added Sangma.

During the event, Sangma distributed loans of Rs 82 lakh to 82 SHGs. Sanctioned by the Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB), this initiative has been undertaken to improve the delivery efficacy.

The chief minister further distributed Rs 56.5 lakh of Community Investment Fund to 11 Village Organisations (VOs) for 113 SHGs besides Rs 15 lakh from Vulnerability Reduction Fund to 15 VOs.