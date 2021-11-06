NHRC To Investigate Rosy & Samuel Sangma’s ‘Mysterious Death’ Case

NET Web Desk

After four months of the grievous killings of Nagaland residents – Rosy & Samuel Sangma, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is all set to investigate the case, and issued notice to the District Magistrate of Gurgaon, and Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) seeking for the submission of a detailed report within six weeks.

The Commission have also registered a case (No 1504/7/5/2021) on the mysterious deaths, based on a petition filed by Garo Development Council (GDC) chairman Alex K Sangma and vice chairman Thengsil Sangma on July 1. The case will be undertaken by NHRC on December 20.

These mysterious deaths broke out an outcry in the entire Northeastern region, with people staging protests calling for an immediate justice.

Samuel, hailing from Dimapur in Nagaland, was living on rent with his aunt Rosy, an air hostess, in the Bijwasan area of Delhi.

The incident occurred on June 25, when Rosy Sangma was admitted to the ICU of Alfaa Hospital, Gurugram. She died after some hospital staffs allegedly fed her with ice-cream.

Similarly, 23-yr-old relative Samuel Sangma was assaulted by a doctor while he filmed the video and questioned the hospital authorities. The next day Samuel’s friend found him dead inside the rented room.

Parents of Samuel Sangma have alleged a foul play in his mysterious death.

Earlier, Jyoti Kalash, Chief Resident Commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi has also written to the Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi for an immediate investigation. Besides, the Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an expeditious investigation into the alleged mysterious death of two Nagaland residents – Rosy and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram, Haryana.

Following which, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked for an expeditious Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death of Rosy and Samuel Sangma.

CBI probe on the issue came after Meghalaya MP, Agatha Sangma and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik earlier written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking justice on the same.