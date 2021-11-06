‘Tokhu Emong’ – Vibrant Harvest Festival Of Nagaland’s Lotha Community

NET Web Desk

Nagaland is home to a plethora of tribes and festivals, each of which adds to the diversity and rich cultural heritage of the state. These celebrations act as train of thoughts adjoining communities, thereby marking the strength of unity and impact of solidarity.

Similarly, Tokhu Emong – a post harvest festival, of the Lotha Community stresses on the point of tranquility. Celebrated on November 7 every year, this color-filled festival stretches over to 9 days. After hard toil and efforts, residents settle down to enjoy the festival.

‘Tokhu’ means moving from house to house, collecting tokens and gifts in form of naturals resources and food. However, the meaning of Emong is to put a halt for the appointed time.

Significant attraction of this festival deals with – community songs, dances, feast, fun and frolic.

Through its commencement, people relive the stories of their ancestors composed decades before.

During the festival, gracious offerings are made to the ‘Sky God’ and ‘Earth God’ seeking for blessings. A perfect blend of religion, culture and entertainment, ‘Tokhu Emong’ is widely celebrated in Wokha district.

Interestingly, after the declaration of the festival, if a stranger visits the area, he need to adhere by two alternatives. Either he leaves the village before sunset, or stay until the festival culminates. During this period, the stranger receives full hospitality.

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi extended their best wishes to Lotha Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Tokhu Emong’.

“Tokhu Emong greetings to the Lotha community. May the Almighty’s blessings be upon everyone as you celebrate the postharvest festival and may it foster brotherhood, peace and oneness. Best wishes for a happy and safe Tokhu Emong.” – tweeted the CM.

Tokhu Emong greetings to the Lotha community. May the Almighty's blessings be upon everyone as you celebrate the postharvest festival and may it foster brotherhood, peace and oneness. Best wishes for a happy and safe Tokhu Emong. #Nagaland #LandOfFestivals pic.twitter.com/5kNQSA9Vz4 — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) November 5, 2021

However, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to the community.

“Tokhu Emong signifies ending of all bitterness and strengthening the familial and social bonding. It is also a celebration of unity and gratitude. Let us always uphold these rich cultural legacies.” – asserted the Governor.