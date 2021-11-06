Tripura : 38.88 lakh students To Attend ‘National Achievement Survey 2021’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 06, 2021 : The Ministry of Education (MoE) is all set to organize a ‘National Achievement Survey’ on November 12 next in 1.23 lakh schools at 733 districts across 36 states and union territories.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday tweeted “National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nation-wide, sample-based survey to assess learning achievement of students, undertaken by @EduMinOfIndia. 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 States/UTs to participate in #NAS2021 on 12th Nov 2021. #SamagraShiksha #AmritMahotsav”.

National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nation-wide, sample-based survey to assess learning achievement of students, undertaken by @EduMinOfIndia. 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 States/UTs to participate in #NAS2021 on 12th Nov, 2021.#SamagraShiksha #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Kt2WUqGPs3 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 6, 2021

Targeting the people, teachers, and guardians, Tripura Education minister Ratanlal Nath on Saturday said “The destiny of the country is being shaped in the classroom”.

“The MoE and NCERT conduct ‘National Achievement Survey’ after every three years. The last survey was held in 2017. But due to COVID pandemic during 2020, the survey has been scheduled on November 12, 2021, in 1.23 lakh schools at 733 districts across 36 states and union territories”, – asserted Nath during a press conference in Agartala on Saturday evening.

“NAS 2021 will find out what students know and can do at the end of Classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 by assessing their learning outcomes in the respective classes. A total of 38,87,759 students are enrolled in 1.23 lakh schools will be tested through this survey. The procedure will begin from 10.30 AM on November 12 next” – he further added.

The subjects for classes 3 and 5 are – Environmental Science, Language and Mathematics. The subjects for class 8 are- Language, Math, Science and Social Science. The subjects for class 10 are- Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Modern Indian Language.

In context to Tripura, the Education minister said “A total of 38,760 students from 898 schools will attend in this NAS 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had assigned the work to NCERT and SCERT in the state will initiate the survey”.

He said, “The Director of SCERT is the state nodal officer, District Education Officers are district nodal officer, 1797 are field invigilators (students from all DIET, CTE and IASE), 1087 are observers from CBSE, and two additional directors and joint directors will monitor the entire survey across the state”.

“SCERT had already taken two mock tests in OMR sheets of these students in order to prepare them efficiently to attend this survey without any fear”, Nath told reporters.

Nath further mentioned about the initiative undertaken by the Department of Education in Tripura way back in 2018 by conducting a baseline survey which revealed 43% are suitable in their respective classes.

Accordingly, the ‘Nutan Disha’ scheme was announced in 2019 and various steps were initiated to make the students efficient. After two years, 88% of students were found to have enhanced knowledge on specified subjects.

He asserted “We are hopeful NAS 2021 will bring good reports. After November 12, we will be able to evaluate the situation of students and prepare a road map for the same in the coming days”.