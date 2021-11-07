Assam: Northeast Green Summit On Climate Change To Be Organized In Silchar

NET Web Desk

An environmental round table of the forest ministers of the Northeast on conservation of existing biodiversity of the region will be organized in Assam’s Silchar.

According to report, the sixth edition of the Northeast Green Summit is going to be ‘Greening after Covid: Regional Cooperation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ while Silchar is all set to play the host.

Sources said that, exclusive delegates from Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh are expected to usher new ideas to the table in order to preserve the biodiversity of the Northeast and its adjacent areas.

Notably, the northeast area is one of the major biodiversity hotspots in the world.

Interestingly, Union MoS for environment Ashwini Chaubey is also expected to attend the summit orgnanised by Vibgyor NE foundation and supported by United Nations Environment Program.

The summit would discuss valuable issues of climate change, animal migration, movement of forest produce, management of natural resources on the interstate and international borders, forest and wildlife offense across each other’s territory are set to be deliberated upon.

Rajdeep Roy, Lok Sabha MP from Silchar told media that, “The forest ministers’ round table is expected to come out with certain consensus and resolutions to evolve guidelines which will positively contribute towards conservation of natural resources and livelihood of forest-dependent people.”

Meanwhile, talks are on regarding a ‘Silchar Declaration’ at the end of the summit which will see a host of events to promote and showcase the rich natural resources of the region. The summit also aims at promoting the rich history of the Barak valley.