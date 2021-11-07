Assam Police To Settle All Pending Cases By March 2022: CM

NET Web Desk

In a recent meeting with the who’s who of law and order department, Assam Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Assam police to positively settle down all pending cases since March 2020 or earlier by March next year, 2022.

Reportedly, the Assam CM held an important meeting with the police officers of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in Sivasagar and minutely oversaw the law and order situation of the districts.

He directed the officials to apply non-bailable sections in case of heinous crimes and file chargesheet within three months.

Stressing on filing post mortem reports within 72 hours, Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the police to develop better coordination between deputy commissioner (DC), superintendent of police (SP) and joint director of health services.

It may be mentioned that, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the meeting further directed the officials of the Assam Police Department to organize a conference to review crimes in the districts on a monthly basis.