Assam Rifles Organize Motorcycle Rally To Spread Unity Across NE During Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

NET Web Desk

In a bid to celebrate the 75 years of Independence and spreading the message of unity, a motorcycle rally by the Assam Riffles was flagged off by the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) from the headquarters.

Inspector General Assam Rifles IGAR (East) Major General Ranjit Singh, SM VSM said that the pious attempt had taken a step further as the rally was flagged off in the presence of15 girls from local orphanage Nivedita Nari Sanstha and other officers and jawans of the IGAR.

Reportedly, IGAR authorities informed that a total of 25 bikers including officers and soldiers as ambassadors of Assam Rifles in Java bikes will traverse across the cities of North Eastern states over a span of the next eight days and end at Shillong.

The IGAR further said, “Besides the thrill and adventure, the officers and jawans in the contingent will touch all states of North East including Agartala, Aizawal, Aina/ Thinghat, Imphal, Kohima, Dimapur, Lekhapani, Guwahati and Shillong with the view to winning the hearts and minds of people as a part of the Sadbhavna efforts, spreading the messages of unity and integrity, peace and harmony and inform people about the manifold services that the Assam Rifles (East) has been rendering. Also, the operational roles will also be checked by the soldiers across the route as well.”

It may be mentioned that as part of the flagging-off ceremony, a pipe band display was carried out by the Assam Rifles Pipe Band, which played patriotic tunes in order to pep up the moral of the officers and soldiers alike.